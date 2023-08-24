360 is going on a massive regional tour. It’s so massive, in fact, that he’s splitting it into two parts.

Part 1 of the acclaimed rapper’s regional adventure begins on Friday, November 3rd in Mulgrave, and ends on Saturday, November 25th in Wollongong (see full details below). More dates will be confirmed for part 2 soon.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, August 29th at 10am AEST. The pre-sale begins on Monday, August 28th at 9am AEST.

To celebrate his regional tour announcement, 360 has dropped a new freestyle track, “Most Wanted”. Performed as an unreleased track during his recent June tour, the freestyle finds 360 baring his soul, and you can listen to the full thing below.

The rapper is looking forward to touring again, but is making sure to do it on his own terms.

“As much as I love touring, it’s always been quite taxing both physically and mentally in the past,” he reveals. “So, since returning after a long break, I made sure to put my health before anything else. I kept the last tour to 1-2 shows per week, which isn’t a lot at all, just to ease into it and dip my toes in so to speak and see how I went.

“All went well, so this time I’m upping it to three shows per week. This will be more gruelling, so I decided to do a month of touring through November, have a month off through December, and then finish off Part 2 early next year, rather than doing them all back to back.

“I used to never care about my health and wellbeing, at least not like I do now. Now I follow a strict regime, I have to hit the gym for an intense workout on show days, I follow a strict routine before each show to warm up too. I could achieve more if I went all out doing five shows a week and fitting in as much travel as possible over multiple months, but for me that’s a quick way to burn out.”

360 has linked up with Support Act to help support the music industry through his upcoming tour. Purchasing a ticket to the Mulgrave, Frankston, Ipswich, Noosaville, Gladstone, Airlie Beach, Townsville, and Cairns shows will result in a $1 donation matched by a further $1 donation from Live at your Local going to Support Act.

360 Regional Tour Part 1

Tickets available via 360music.com.au

Friday, November 3rd (18+)

Village Green Hotel, Mulgrave, VIC

Saturday, November 4th (18+)

Pier Bandroom, Frankston, VIC

Monday, November 6th (18+)

Lambys Tavern, Geelong, VIC

Thursday, November 9th (18+)

Racehorse Hotel, Ipswich, QLD

Friday, November 10th (18+)

V Room – Villa Noosa, Noosaville, QLD

Saturday, November 11th (18+)

Harvey Rd Tavern, Gladstone, QLD

Thursday, November 16th (18+)

Magnums, Airlie Beach, QLD

Friday, November 17th (18+)

Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville, QLD

Saturday, November 18th (18+)

Edge Hill Hotel, Cairns, QLD

Thursday, November 23rd (18+)

Beer Deluxe, Albury, NSW

Friday, November 24th (18+)

The Basement, Canberra, ACT

Saturday, November 25th (18+)

Waves, Wollongong, NSW