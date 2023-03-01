360 has announced a tour of Australia.

Beginning in Adelaide on Friday, June 2nd, the acclaimed rapper will head to Fremantle, Sydney, and Brisbane, before finishing the tour in Melbourne on the final day of the month (see full dates below). Tickets to the tour go on sale Friday, March 10th. Fans can access the pre-sale on Tuesday, March 7th (register here), which also grants them entry into a competition to win a meet and greet with 360.

The tour announcement comes shortly after 360 released his explosive second single of the year, ‘Knowing My Place’. The track, a collaboration with Joel Fletcher, finds the cocksure rapper swaggering his way through verses, calling out other rappers he’s “torn up”; “All the shit that you talk up / And yet I’m the one that they talk ’bout,” he fires.

360 knew he had to drop ‘Knowing My Place’ after seeing the intense crowd reaction to it at Hello Sunshine Festival. “This is the most excited I’ve seen my fans for a new song and to be honest, it’s probably the most excited I’ve been to release a song too,” he says.

“The reception when I played this one live as an unreleased track was absolutely insane and working with Joel had been in the works for what feels like forever – this drop really just feels like the perfect storm.”

“The perfect storm” is captured in the accompanying music video, which showcases the Hello Sunshine crowd’s amazing response to the then-unreleased track (watch below).

‘Knowing My Place’ is the quick follow-up to last month’s ‘Made Me Like This’, which was the rapper’s first release under new management company Lucky Ent and Teamwrk Records, the label behind Masked Wolf’s massive hit ‘Astronaut in the Ocean’. The collaboration with Gossling was his first official new release since 2017’s album, Vintage Modern.

360 2023 Australian Tour

Friday, June 2nd

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Friday, June 9th

Metropolis, Fremantle, WA

Friday, June 16th

Liberty Hall, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, June 17th

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, June 30th

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC