360 is the first secret headliner at The Courtyard Presented by Rolling Stone.

The Brag Media is set to showcase its music and pop culture prowess to SXSW Sydney next week with The Courtyard Presented by Rolling Stone featuring Jim Beam Sessions — promising exclusive live performances, expert discussion, and four unmissable secret headline acts that could break the internet.

Well, make that three secret headline acts. 360 will be bringing his powerful verses to The Courtyard on Wednesday, October 18th, closing out the first day of live music at 7pm.

The acclaimed rapper may not have released a full-length studio album since 2017 (Vintage Modern), but that hasn’t stopped 360 from remaining a staple of Australian hip hop.

360 – otherwise known as Matthew James Colwell – first rose to prominence in the early 2010s when his multi-platinum second album, Falling & Flying, reached number four on the ARIA Albums Chart and earned him two ARIA Awards, including Breakthrough Artist in 2012. Support slots for Eminem and more awards success followed, as did two further top five albums.

In 2023, 360 showed that his energy and appetite for music remains as strong as ever. Following his headlining performance at The Courtyard, he’ll embark on a massive regional tour next month, a tour so big that it’s being split into two parts.

And always looking to use his platform for good, 360 has linked up with Support Act to help support the music industry through his upcoming tour, with tickets purchased to select shows yielding a donation to the charity.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

But 360 isn’t the only exciting act that Rolling Stone is bringing to SXSW Sydney.

In partnership with Jim Beam, Rolling Stone has curated a diverse line-up of some of the most exciting emerging names in music today. From the moving indie-folk of Adam Newling, to surf-rock favourites The Terrys, the cinematic alt-indie trio Telenova, to the explosive hip hop of First Nations rapper Barkaa, and much more — the expansive lineup is set to bring an unmissable selection of acts to SXSW Sydney. View the full line-up HERE.

With help from Old El Paso, an all-star line-up of the hottest new talent will also take to the stage alongside artist interviews and exclusive content brought to life inside the official Wrap Up Room.

Jessica Hunter, Partnerships General Manager at The Brag Media, said: “We’re delighted to announce the debut The Courtyard Presented by Rolling Stone at SXSW Sydney next week. We’re bringing the iconic Rolling Stone brand to the heart of this incredible festival, eagerly anticipating the opportunity to share the experience with music enthusiasts, industry professionals, and festival attendees. It’s set to be a memorable celebration of music, culture, and creativity.

“More than 20 carefully selected artists, curated by our editors, will grace the stage spotlighting the remarkable musical talent. Each performance will be a testament to the vibrant and diverse music scenes of Australia and Aotearoa.”

SXSW Sydney badge holders will gain priority access to The Courtyard Presented by Rolling Stone. If you wish to experience the whole event and receive priority access consider purchasing a badge or wristband HERE or register your interest for the guest list HERE. Space is limited, so don’t miss out on this chance to be a part of the hottest event of SXSW Sydney.