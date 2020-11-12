After years spent discovering their sound, Melbourne dreampop bright young things Aeroplane Mode have unveiled their debut single, ‘Settle Down.’



‘Settle Down’ is a pop earworm drenched in milky synths. It’s confident, sprawling and so god damn catchy. Sinead Horne’s vocals glide sublimely over the tinsley chug of guitars. It’s the kind of oblivion-inducing soundscape we’re desperate to hear when everything feels so far removed from reality.

“Settle Down is about the need to remind yourself to take a deep breath, compose yourself, and work everything out. It came about during a very transitional period in all of our lives, and was simply an expression of the words we each felt we needed to hear – we had no idea that these words would become more relevant now than ever,” Aeroplane Mode explained in a statement. “We wanted the video to compliment this idea, as our own version of visual ASMR. It’s basically a montage of everything we find to be super satisfying, to give the viewers a well-deserved break from their stressful days.”

To celebrate the release of their debut single, Aeroplane Mode so graciously took the time to talk us through their 5 favourite dreampop acts. So pop on the track below and see what they had to say.

Check out ‘Settle Down’ by Aeroplane Mode:

The Radio Dept.

An absolute gem from Sweden. His music took a bit of getting used to at first, because it sounded like the bass was missing or you were listening on dodgy speakers. But then you realise it’s deliberate and serves a great purpose. Such honest lyricism and sweet computer drums.

Hatchie

Hatchie would be close to the top of our influences list. She’s championing the genre here in Australia and we’re hoping to one day play live with her. ‘Sure’ and ‘Try’ are big standout songs, but there’s not one release that we don’t love.

Beach House

The thing we love about Beach House is the perfect balance they strike between dramatic and soothing moods all in the one song. I remember listening to ’Myth’ for the first time and getting goosebumps – so much tension gets built, and then it is always met with a sweet release. A masterclass in dreampop.

Cocteau Twins

Best harmonies in the biz, and probably one of the first artists to be coined as dreampop. It’s still a task to understand all of the lyrics when you listen to their music, but the textures and overall soundscape that they create makes up for that. A huge vibe from Scotland.

Ariel Pink

Whilst his music is more often described as art pop/absurdist, Ariel Pink is still a champion of this genre. His Pom Pom is lacquered with a thick coat of nostalgia and dreamy vibes. The voicemail sample in the bridge of this song is so sincere and honest, and you genuinely feel for the girl who is making the desperate plea to Ariel to call her back. There is truly no one who makes music quite like Ariel – he’s the benchmark of creativity.