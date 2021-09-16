Listen up, gig lovers, you’re in luck: five fully vaxxed Aussies will win free tickets to almost every major concert in 2022.

In news that sounds almost too good to be true, Live Nation, Frontier Touring and TEG are teaming up to offer double passes to each of their stadium and arena shows next year.

This means you could spend exactly zilch to see music industry heavy hitters like Lorde, Tyler, The Creator, Snoop Dogg, My Chemical Romance, Alanis Morissette, The Kid LAROI, the Backstreet Boys and more.

All you need to do to enter to win a ‘Vaxstage Pass’ is roll up your sleeve and make sure you have had both of your COVID-19 vaccinations by the time the competition closes on Tuesday, November 30th.

From there, you must be complete an online form and explain in 25 words or less which live event you are most looking forward to seeing and why.

Eventually, five lucky winners will be picked and gifted a double pass to each of the stadium and/or arena shows promoted by Live Nation, Frontier Touring and TEG in 2022.

So if you’re fully vaxxed (or will be soon) then we suggest you jump on this wild competition and chuck your hat in the ring for what is undoubtedly one of the best prizes a music lover could ever ask for.

For more information about Live Nation, Frontier Touring and TEG’s ‘Vaxstage Pass’ contest, head to the Vaxstage Pass website.

Check out the announcement of the Vaxstage Pass competition for fully vaxxed Aussies: