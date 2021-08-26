Harry Styles has joined the growing cohort of musicians that are imposing COVID-19 restrictions for their live music shows.

Styles is set to kick off his Love on Tour shows on September 4th at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, as reported by Rolling Stone.

In order to attend, the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer is requiring that all ticket holders are able to show proof of vaccination, or alternatively, a negative COVID-19 test result.

However, opting for a negative test result only applies to children under the age of 12, as vaccinations have not yet been made available for that age bracket.

The test must be taken with 48 hours of the show, as as opposed to 72 hours, which has been seen for other live shows.

Live Nation issued a statement cementing the requirements.

Not only will this set of rules apply to attendees, it also applies to staff of the venue.

They said, “Requiring testing, or proof of vaccination, is the best way to protect the health and safety of our crew and fans and is quickly becoming the new standard for concerts around the U.S. There will be no exceptions to these policies.”

Announcing the rules, Harry Styles took to social media and posted a statement on his Instagram stories.

He wrote, “Please know our band and crew will be taking every possible precaution to protect each other so we can bring the show to everyone who wants to attend, and we ask you to do the same. We are looking forward to seeing everyone as we return to the road.”

