So, 50 Cent made some pretty homophobic remarks in the wake of the attack on Dave Chappelle, and dragged DaBaby into it.

We know that 50 Cent has made some pretty questionable moves in the past, but this one just might take the cake. Seemingly unhappy that Dave Chapelle’s attacker would not be facing felony charges, the rapper took to social media to air out his displeasure.

He also tagged DaBaby in the caption, claiming that had the rapper been the one attacking Chappelle, authorities would not have been so kind.

“oh Shit, is the LGBTQ gonna kill dave right in front of us ? he had a weapon a gun, knife how he or she don’t get charged? The world is over, Fvck this,” 50 wrote on his Instagram, sharing a picture of the news piece.

He then said: “@dababy they would have charged your ass for thinking about doing that. LOL.”

DaBaby replied under his post and got in on the – truly, distasteful – joke.

“They woulda gave my ass 100 years,” DaBaby commented.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Royce Da 5’9 also jumped into the conversation, agreeing that the attacker should have been charged. “Fax… This is bullshit.” he said.

This isn’t the first time 50 Cent has brought up DaBaby in conversations about the LGBTQ community. When the latter was implicated for his homophobic comments at last year’s Rolling Loud Festival, 50 Cent defended him.

“Remember they tried to cancel Chris Brown five or six times.” he said during an appearance on E!’s Nightly Pop.

“When a person makes a general statement, ‘cause he made a general statement on stage, he’s not directing that to any individual, but what happens is he’s still new and he’s being attacked by individuals.” he added.

50 Cent also applauded Chappelle – who was heavily criticised for his own homophobic comments in a Netflix special – for his take on DaBaby’s controversy.

“Now, you know I go hard in the paint, but even I saw that shit and was like, ‘Goddamn, DaBaby. He pushed the button, didn’t he? He pushed the button, punched the [LGBTQ] community right in the AIDS.” Chappelle had said.

“Can’t do that, can’t do that. But I do believe, and I’ll make this point later, that the kid made a very egregious mistake. I will acknowledge that. But, you know, a lot of the [LGBTQ] community doesn’t know DaBaby’s history. He’s a wild guy.” he added, before continuing: “In our country, you can shoot and kill a n***a but you better not hurt a gay person’s feelings.”

To this, 50 Cent had said: “Dave Chappelle is a funny mother *ucker that was flawless.”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.