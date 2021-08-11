While blowback against DaBaby continues, 50 Cent has supported the rapper by saying he is confident that the rapper will ‘bounce back’.

Sigh, it’s not like 50 Cent has always made the wisest of decisions recently. Remember when he supported Donald Trump during the presidential elections and claimed that he would leave the US if Trump lost? So, yeah, his track record with public remarks isn’t great.

Case in point: 50 Cent has now given his two cents — hah! — on DaBaby’s recent controversy. In case you missed it, DaBaby is facing intense backlash for making homophobic remarks during a performance at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami last month.

The controversy took a turn for the worse after DaBaby appeared to double down on defending himself multiple times — essentially implying that it wasn’t his fault that people were offended. While he did eventually issue an apology, it did not stop him from being dropped from multiple lineups and performances.

Now, 50 Cent — who is a mentor to DaBaby — has claimed that the rapper will ‘bounce back’ from the scandal. His logic?

“Remember they tried to cancel Chris Brown five or six times.” as he said during an appearance on E!’s Nightly Pop.

50 Cent claims it was because fame found DaBaby overnight that he might have slipped up.

“He’s only two years into his career. There’s no artist development. There’s no strong A&R in this. There’s definitely no media training,” he said.

“He just transitioned from being in that pool that everyone’s in as a Rap artist. Like, they didn’t notify him that he’s turning into a superstar.” 50 Cent continued.

He also claims that since DaBaby did not have a team or publicist, it took longer for his apology to arrive.

“There’s nobody that tells you, ‘Now, you’re held to these standards’ that are mainstream standards that you can’t say things and you can’t do these different things. He didn’t have a publicist involved and this is why the response took so long.” he said.

“Even his apology, the first apology attempt at it, was what made it worse. You know what it is? When a person makes a general statement, ‘cause he made a general statement on stage, he’s not directing that to any individual, but what happens is he’s still new and he’s being attacked by individuals.” 50 Cent explained.

Hmm, doesn’t explain what having a team or publicist has to do with one’s personal views but go off I guess.

