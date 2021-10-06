The ’21 Questions’ rapper is referencing the segment in which Chappelle addresses the backlash DaBaby received earlier this year for his homophobic comments at Rolling Loud Festival.

“And I’d like to start by addressing the [LGBTQ] community directly,” Chappelle said.

“I want every member of that community to know that I come here tonight in peace and I hope to negotiate the release of DaBaby.”

He continued, “Now, you know I go hard in the paint, but even I saw that shit and was like, ‘Goddamn, DaBaby. He pushed the button, didn’t he? He pushed the button, punched the [LGBTQ] community right in the AIDS.”

“Can’t do that, can’t do that. But I do believe, and I’ll make this point later, that the kid made a very egregious mistake. I will acknowledge that. But, you know, a lot of the [LGBTQ] community doesn’t know DaBaby’s history. He’s a wild guy.”

Earlier this year 50 Cent also shared his thoughts on what the backlash meant for DaBaby’s career. And he revealed that he believes he will bounce back.

On an episode of E!’s Nightly Pop he said, “Remember they tried to cancel Chris Brown five or six times.”

“He’s only two years into his career. There’s no artist development. There’s no strong A&R in this. There’s definitely no media training,” he continued.

“He just transitioned from being in that pool that everyone’s in as a Rap artist. Like, they didn’t notify him that he’s turning into a superstar.”

