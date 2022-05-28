Getting inked with the face of your favourite star is the ultimate tribute – but you may want to do your research when it comes to a good tattoo artist so you don’t end up being roasted by 50 Cent – like one unlucky superfan recently was.

The aspiring rapper from Cameroon – who goes by the name Show Yoh – took to Instagram on Wednesday to showcase a huge tattoo on his back that was dedicated to the ‘Get Rich or Die Trying’ rapper.

“Celebrate ur role models and show them true love, so that you can also celebrate too in future!” he captioned the post. “Showing true love to my father @50cent. My mentor in the music world.”

As the photo made the social media rounds, fans were quick to point out that the disastrous tattoo bore very little resemblance to 50 Cent.

“That’s 15 cent,” one commenter joked, as another added: “You go get your refund dude and sue the dorm ass tattoo artist. He is bad.”

It didn’t take long before 50 Cent caught wind of the viral photo, and he soon shared his reaction to the bizarre tatt.

“WTF, you go do boy? I need the Best portrait Tattoo artist to fix this. @showyoh237 who did this shit man?” 50 Cent wrote alongside a screenshot of Show Yoh’s original post.

After hearing that his idol had reposted his tribute Ink, Show Yoh returned to Instagram to again praise the rap icon, despite the latter’s criticism of his ink.

“Ohhh God!!!! G WTF!!!!” he wrote. “Can’t believed (sic) what my eyes are seeing. @50cent ma dad and all the way career just posted.”

Show Yoh added, “I did all this for love of the father and inspiration u have impacted in me. An yess I’m ready to fix this on gad!”

