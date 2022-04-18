50 Cent has slammed Jay-Z on social media after it was revealed that Eminem wouldn’t perform at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show without him.

Sharing the headline from XXL Mag‘s story about the revelation on Sunday, 50 wrote, “Why would he have to say that should be the question?” alluding to the idea that he wouldn’t have been invited to perform without Eminem’s intervention.

“NORE Your big homie is running around trying to look like a gay painter. LOL,” he added, along with a palette and artist emoji.

He quickly followed up with a second post: “Why did he say the white boy, why he didn’t say the biggest rap artist in the world? Happy Easter! man enjoy the holidays.”

Queens rapper N.O.R.E. revealed the story on the Drink Champs podcast, which premiered on YouTube on Saturday.

During an interview with new Death Row Records owner Snoop Dogg, N.O.R.E. asked Snoop why Dr. Dre’s former Aftermath Records artist The Game wasn’t invited to perform at the epic halftime show, alongside Snoop, Dr. Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Snoop replied that it was Dr. Dre’s show, and he only had 12 minutes to fill.

Love Eminem? Get the latest Eminem news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“That’s his [Dre’s] show. They asked him to perform. So whoever he wanted to bring to the party, he had the right to,” he said.

“And when he said, ‘I don’t want to do this song, this song, or this song,’ we couldn’t contest that because they didn’t ask us to come. I would’ve loved to do ‘G Thang,’ ‘Gin and Juice,’ ‘That’s My Name,’ ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot,’ anything out of my catalogue – I didn’t get to do one Snoop Dogg song.”

This prompted N.O.R.E. to mention something Jay-Z – the NFL’s Live Music Strategist – had told him.

“I said to my nephew, I have to ask him [Jay-Z] this straight up. ‘Who is gonna perform at the NFL?’ and he [Jay] said to me — and I’m sorry for everybody who don’t understand — and he [Jay] said, ‘the White guy called for 50 Cent,’” he said.

“I said, ‘Who is the White guy? Jimmy Iovine? And he said, ‘No, Eminem called directly for Fifty and he said I can’t do it if I can’t bring 50 with me.’”

“Of course, that’s his guy! And guess who’s Dre’s guy? It’s me!” Snoop replied.

50 Cent’s reaction is no surprise from those who follow the rapper.

He incurred Madonna’s wrath after calling the singer’s racy lingerie shoot “the funniest shit,” called Dave Chappelle’s DaBaby joke “flawless” and once declared he’d fight Floyd Mayweather.

Watch the full ‘Drink Champs’ podcast interview with Snoop Dogg: