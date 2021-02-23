Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

The time to acknowledge 50 Cent and his journey to rap stardom has finally come.

Back in 2009, 50 Cent (Curtis Jackson), co-wrote the semi-autobiographical book, The 50th Law alongside the author of The 48 Laws of Power, Robert Greene.

The 50th Law details Jackson’s rise as both a young urban hustler and as an upcoming musician, with lessons and anecdotes from esteemed historical figures including Abraham Lincoln, Sun Tzu, Socrates, Napoleon, Malcolm X and James Baldwin.

And now in 2021, The 50th Law is set to take off from the pages and onto our screens.

As per Deadline, the series is set to be developed by TV and film powerhouse, Kenya Barris of the Black-ish series and Jackson himself.

How did the concept all come about? Longtime collaborator, Hale Rothstein brought forward the project to Barris, with the two having a long history of working together. Their work includes new shows like Bariss’ Netflix series #blackAF and the ABC comedy series Black-ish.

Rothstein and Barris will write the show’s pilot episode together, as well as executive produce the potential series via Barris’ production company, Khalabo Ink Society.

At the moment, Barris also executive produces the upcoming Kid Cudi adult animated music series: Entergalactic.

You may think that Jackson has faded away from the spotlight just a little bit, however don’t doubt the fact that he’s keeping busy.

Jackson will be executive producing The 50th Law via his own production company, G-Unit Film & Television, through which he also executive produced the TV drama Power, which ran for six seasons.

G-Unit will continue to produce for the Power franchise, with four spinoff series confirmed in the works. Alongside that, they’re also gearing up to produce the first season of a show called Black Mafia Family and the next season of ABC drama series For Life.

Watch the music video for ’21 Questions’ by 50 Cent.