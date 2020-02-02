The rapper kept things honest as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

If there’s one thing you can depend on when it comes to 50 Cent, it’s his honesty and pettiness. Follow the rapper and TV producer on social media, and he can be an endless source (if sometimes insufferable) of entertainment.

Over the weekend, 50 Cent received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where he was joined by Eminem and Dr. Dre to commemorate the achievement. During his speech, he joked and shared memories of his long career in music and entertainment.

There’s still one moment he can’t get over though, and that came in 2004 when he lost out to Evanescence in the Best New Artist category at the Grammys.

Nominated for his acclaimed debut major-label album Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ that year, 50 Cent was in the category alongside Evanescence, Heather Headley, Sean Paul and Fountains of Wayne.

“You got the largest debut hip-hop album [but] you don’t got no Best New Artist trophy. The Best New Artist, they gave that shit to Evanescence.” he said.

“Can you find fucking Evanescence? I ain’t seen Evanescence since that night, since that night they gave them the trophy.”

Evanescence scooped the Grammy for Best New Artist and Best Hard Rock Performance that year for their debut album Fallen. Get Rich Or Dyin’ went on to achieve 6x Platinum status and came through as the best selling album of 2003.

50 Cent hasn’t released a studio album since 2014’s Animal Ambition. Currently, his TV work is making headlines, with the sixth and final season of Power screening its final episodes on Stan and his new show – legal drama, For Life – set to debut in the U.S. this month.

Watch: 50 Cent ‘In Da Club’