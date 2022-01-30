50 Cent has revealed that his next album will be his last full-length release. Don’t worry though, because the iconic rapper has said he won’t be retiring from music.

The rapper has been teasing the follow-up to his 2014 album Animal Ambition for quite some time, but so far nothing has really come of it.

In an interview promoting the upcoming Power spin-off series, Force, based on Tommy Egan’s character, 50 talked about one of his recent Instagram posts, which caused some stir online as a result of his caption: “Smile my next album might be my last.”

When he was asked about the post, he confirmed to The Talk on CBS that the next album will indeed be his last full-length project, but he will continue to release music. Most of the music he will release in the future will be attached to his work in television.

50 Cent has released five solo albums across his career: Get Rich Or Die Tryin (2003), The Massacre (2005), Curtis (2007), Before I Self Destruct (2009) and Animal Ambition (2014). He has also put out two albums with G-Unit: Beg for Mercy (2003) and T.O.S (Terminate On Sight) (2008).

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The most recent music the rapper has released is the theme song for Power Book IV: Force.

The Jeremih and Lil Durk assisted tune — called ‘Power Powder Play’ — will soundtrack the opening titles of the new series that will premiere on February 6 via STARZ.

Last month, 50 Cent went under fire from Madonna for reposting her lingerie photos on Instagram with the caption: “Yo this is the funniest shit! LOL. That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. She shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO”

Madonna clapped back with: “I guess your new career is getting attention while trying to humiliate others. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist or an adult. You’re just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age!”

50 gave his apology in a tweet that has since been deleted.

The ‘Like a Virgin’ singer didn’t accept the apology and posted a video about his “fake apology”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.