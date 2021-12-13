Madonna has responded to 50 Cent’s “fake apology” regarding images she put on her Instagram last month.

On November 25th, Madonna uploaded a series of images of herself on a bed in various positions. Shortly afterwards the images were removed by Instagram for being sexually explicit, as some of her nipple was visible. Madonna reuploaded the images with the nipple hidden and heavily criticised Instagram’s policy, arguing that a nipple is not the only part of a woman that can be sexualised and “giving thanks that [she has] managed to maintain [her] sanity through four decades of censorship… sexism… ageism and misogyny”.

In seeing the images, 50 Cent reposted one of the images with the caption “Yo this is the funniest shit! LOL. That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. She shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO”

Naturally, the response from Madonna was less than positive; “I guess your new career is getting attention while trying to humiliate others. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist or an adult. You’re just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age!”

In a tweet that has since been deleted, 50 Cent apologised for his comments saying “I’m sorry I did not intend to hurt your feelings. I don’t benefit from this in anyway. I said what I thought when I saw the picture because of where I had seen it before I hope accept my apology”

However, Madonna did not accept the apology and instead further criticised 50 Cent for his “delayed clap back” and “fake apology”. In a video she shared to Instagram on December 11th, she stated that “an apology is not valid if you don’t know what you’re apologising for… What you should be apologising for is your misogynistic, sexist, ageist behavior and remarks” and suggested that 50 Cent is “trying to put a limit on when women should be able to feel good about themselves”.

Watch the response below: