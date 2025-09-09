Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is making sure his new role in Street Fighter comes with some serious perks — like having an entire theme park to himself.

The rapper-turned-actor posted a video to Instagram on Monday, September 8th, from Sydney’s Luna Park, where the highly anticipated video game adaptation is currently filming. In the clip, the cast and crew are seen roaming the famous Harbourside park with no one else in sight, while Jackson couldn’t resist rubbing it in.

“Street Fighter we have the coolest cast and crew on this movie 🎥 we out doing shit, I took over the park so no one could be there but us. 👀 what you doing on your movie! 😆 suckers. @50centaction,” he captioned the post.

As previously reported by Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Street Fighter is set for release on October 16th, 2026, with a cast that reads like a pop-culture fever dream. Jason Momoa, Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji and Jackson lead the film, joined by WWE champions Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, Australian UFC featherweight star Aleksander Volkanovski in his big-screen debut, masked country crooner Orville Peck in his first acting role, and comedians Eric André and Andrew Schulz.

The film takes audiences back to 1993, where estranged fighters Ryu (Koji) and Ken Masters (Centineo) are recruited by Chun-Li (Callina Liang) for the next World Warrior Tournament. The brutal competition is only the beginning — behind it lies a conspiracy that forces the pair to face off not only against their rivals but also against the ghosts of their pasts.

The project also marks the first release under a new global distribution partnership between Paramount Pictures and Legendary Entertainment; a three-year deal expected to deliver big-budget, franchise-driven blockbusters.

Between 50 Cent commandeering Sydney’s Luna Park and a cast that mixes Hollywood heavyweights, fighting champions, and left-field musicians, Street Fighter is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable — and unmissable — film events of 2026.