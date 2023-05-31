50 Cent is bringing his world tour to Australia and New Zealand this year.

The hip hop superstar is touring in celebration of the 20th anniversary of his truly iconic debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, which was the best-selling album of 2003 in the US. Get Rich or Die Tryin’ was also nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2004 Grammy Awards, only losing out to OutKast’s Speakerboxxx/The Love Below.

After visiting North America and Europe, The Final Lap Tour will head to Australia and New Zealand in December, taking in stops in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 8th at 2pm local time. The Live Nation pre-sale begins Tuesday, June 6th at 1pm local time. The One NZ pre-sale begins on Friday, June 2nd at 11am local tie.

The Final Lap Tour will see 50 Cent – real name Curtis Jackson – perform lots of fan favourite and chart-topping hits alongside select tracks that haven’t been performed live in decades.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ was the beginning of the rapper’s journey to becoming a big player in everything from video games to television to vitamin water. He even holds the record for the highest-rated premiere of a series ever on Starz with Power Book II: Ghost.

50 Cent 2023 Australia & New Zealand Tour

One NZ pre-sale begins Friday, June 2nd (11am local time)

Live Nation pre-sale begins Tuesday, June 6th (1pm local time)

General sale begins Thursday, June 8th (2pm local time)

Ticket information available via livenation.com.au or livenation.co.nz

Saturday, December 2nd

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Monday, December 4th

Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, December 6th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, December 8th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, December 10th

Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, December 14th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ