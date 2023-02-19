50 Cent has revealed that he’s open to making new music, but only if it aligns with his other projects.

The legendary rapper hasn’t released a studio album since 2014’s ‘Animal Ambition’, and has instead focused his attention on other endeavours, such as producing movies and documentaries (he even casually created his own champagne label).

During a recent interview with Billboard, though, 50 Cent was asked if he misses being in the recording studio, and his answer was revealing.

“I get the attention that I want from music when I want it,” he insisted. “I just went out and toured 45 countries, and everywhere was sold out. That made me want to offer new music that I could integrate into everything now. I’ve done what I wanted to do in the (sales) capacity. I’ve sold over 35 million records. Not singles — albums.”

A huge part of hip hop music for several decades now, 50 Cent also considered the significance of the genre as it recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.

“My run was so uncomfortable that everyone would like to forget that it happened,” he said about his own legacy. “That’s just the way it is with the artist community. I didn’t come in being friendly because I had to find a way into it — not find a way to be good enough to work in the community.”

Whether he releases new music or not this year, 50 Cent has plenty of touring lined up to keep him busy. The rapper is set to perform as a special guest at Wireless this summer, alongside the likes of headliners Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and D-Block Europe.

Would you like to hear new music from the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ star? It’d likely perform well commercially, with Animal Ambition hitting the top 20 in both the U.S. and Australia.

