As the US Election Day looms closer and closer, 50 Cent has thrown his weight behind Donald Trump.

On Monday, October 19th, 50 Cent took to Instagram to reveal that he will be voting for Donald Trump. His decision was spurred by Joe Biden’s proposed tax rates for the states of California, New Jersey and New York.

“WHAT THE FUCK! (VOTE For TRUMP) I’M OUT. FUCK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya fucking mind,” he wrote.

50 Cent has a propensity for taking the mick, so we’re taking his latest politician revelation with a grain of salt. In a follow-up post, the stalwart rapper quipped that he was “bankrupt.”

“I just remembered I’m bankrupt, so I’m looking for a gracious loan. Can anyone help a brother out? LOL,” he captioned a photo of himself.”

In other news, a four-part documentary, Meme Streets, set to document the feud between 50 Cent and Aussie artist Lushsux has been announced.

Earlier this year, Lushsux painted a number of murals dedicated to the rapper, as part of his art series ’50 Week’. The series combined portraits of the rapper with pop culture icons like Donald Trump, Taylor Swift and Chairman Mao.

The portraits didn’t sit well with Fiddy, who described them as “fucked up” in an Instagram post. In response to the ‘Swifty Cent’ mural, 50 Cent said, “man look at this shit… TF is wrong with this guy he won’t stop.”