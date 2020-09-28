Just when we thought 2020 couldn’t get any wackier, a new web series has documented the bizarre feud between 50 Cent and Aussie artist Lushsux.

The four-part documentary, titled Meme Streets, focuses on Lushsux’s career trajectory and transition from graffiti to street art.

However, no doubt the wildest story discussed in the web series is the unexpected feud between the anonymous artist and 50 Cent.

In case you missed it, earlier this year saw Lushsux paint a number of murals dedicated to the rapper, declaring the art to be part of ’50 Week’.

The images depicted 50 combined with several iconic pop culture figures, including Donald Trump, Taylor Swift and Chairman Mao.

The portraits soon drew the ire of 50, who described them as “fucked up” over on Instagram.

In response to the ‘Swifty Cent’ mural, 50 said, “man look at this shit… TF is wrong with this guy he won’t stop.”

Adding fuel to the fire was 50’s assertion that he’d “like to hit this MF right in the back of his head while he doing this shit,” and that he’d “have a knot put right on his fucking head.”

Discussing the incident Meme Streets, Lushsux said he figured he’d “just keep painting [50 Cent] over and over until [he] gets shot.”

“I’m not afraid of him, who’s going to shoot me here? No one, it’s not legal here,” the series depicts Lushsux saying in an interview on the Carrie and Tommy radio show.

As discussed in the series, Lushsux was attacked at random in public sometime after the tension with 50 gained publicity.

Despite the timing, he ruled out the likelihood of the attack having been organised by 50.

“[I] had some people jump me at a wall, and some other shit that I don’t want to give clout to,” he said.

“[50 Cent] posted an older wall I did, and he’s like, ‘someone should beat [him]’ or whatever it was and it’s like ‘yeah, someone already did during the week’,” he continued.

“I posted a photo with [the injuries] not like blaming him or anything, because obviously he was just joking and trying to make a bit of hype out of it… but then as soon as some of the media people and journalists saw it, it was an easy story to write him off on,” he concluded.

Check out episode one of Meme Streets: