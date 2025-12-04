5 Seconds of Summer’s 2026 tour of Australia and New Zealand has just gotten a little bigger.

On Friday, the Aussie outfit confirmed they will now also head to Adelaide, with a date locked in at Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Wednesday, November 4th.

General public tickets for the Adelaide show go on sale on Thursday, December 11th, at 10am.

5SOS are already locked in to play Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth (see full dates below) starting next October in support of their sixth album, EVERYONE’S A STAR!, which debuted at No. 1 following its release last month.

Appearing on the Rolling Stone Uncut podcast recently, the band discussed taking inspirations from many bands no casual fan would expect from 5SOS, such as The Prodigy and Gorillaz. As guitarist Michael Clifford explained, that was key.

“It’s always gotta be fun and exciting and uncomfortable a little bit, I think, in order to just continue to wanna do it, you know?” Clifford said.

“Because we’re just not the type of band who makes the same song over and over again, or wants to make a sound that’s just that one thing. They’re already there for a reason. If you wanna listen to something like that, you can just go listen to it.”

Frontman Luke Hemmings agreed, noting that since their third album, 2018’s Youngblood, they have wanted to try new sounds, rather then stick to what they’ve already done.

“It’s like, what does the band need to sound like now? It’s been fun trying to experiment,” he said.

5SOS 2026 Australia and New Zealand Tour

October 24th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

October 28th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

October 30th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

November 2nd

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

November 4th (NEW SHOW)

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

November 6th

Kings Park, Perth, WA