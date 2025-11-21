5 Seconds of Summer and Jimmy Barnes have ended Taylor Swift’s six-week run at the top of the ARIA Albums chart.

5SOS’ sixth album, EVERYONE’S A STAR!, has debuted at No. 1, making the Sydney band the the first act in the history of the ARIA charts to hit top spot with their first six studio albums: 5 Seconds of Summer in 2014, Sounds Good Feels Good in 2015, Youngblood in 2018, Calm in 2020, 5SOS5 in 2022 and now Everyone’s A Star!.

In support of the album, the quartet joined the first ever episode of the Rolling Stone Uncut podcast. Check it out below.

Meanwhile, Australian legend Jimmy Barnes has soared into second position with For The Working Class Man, the 40th anniversary of the iconic album. The original LP spent seven weeks at No. 1 in late 1985 and early 1986.

After six weeks on top, Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl has charted this week at No. 3.

Other local debuts this week include the newly-inducted ARIA Hall of Famers, You Am I, with compilation album, The Dollop & The Wallop: The Best Of, at No. 15, Sydney artist Don West’s debut album, Give Me All Your Love, at No. 25, and Byron Bay punk band Mini Skirt’s second record, All That We Know, at No. 36.

Over on the Singles chart, following her headline Sydney show and ARIA Awards performance, UK artist Olivia Dean has climbed into top spot with “Man I Need”, pushing Swift’s The Fate of Ophelia down to No. 2 after six weeks on top.

Top 5 Albums

5 Seconds of Summer – EVERYONE’S A STAR! Jimmy Barnes – For the Working Class Man (40th Anniversary Edition)\ Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving Soundtrack – Kpop Demon Hunters (From the Netflix Film)

Top 5 Singles

Olivia Dean – “Man I Need” Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” REI AMI, KPop Demon Hunters Cast, HUNTR/X, EJAE, Audrey Nuna – “Golden” Alex Warren – “Ordinary” Olivia Dean – “So Easy (To Fall In Love)”

Top 5 Australian Artist Albums