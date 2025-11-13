Rolling Stone AU/NZ has a brand-new podcast, Rolling Stone Uncut.

Vinyl Media and Rolling Stone AU/NZ confirmed the launch of the interview-style series today, which will be hosted by Editor-in Chief, Neil Griffiths.

Rolling Stone Uncut will feature in-depth, unfiltered, and unedited conversations with some of the biggest names in music and entertainment from Australia, New Zealand, and around the globe.

“Rolling Stone Uncut is an extension and evolution of the incredible work the Rolling Stone AU/NZ team has been producing this year,” Griffiths says.

“We are privileged to have access to some of the biggest names in entertainment, and we want to share some of these brilliant conversations in their rawest form. Our audience has been extremely receptive to some of these interviews we’ve shared in print and online, with hundreds of thousands to millions of views on clips shared to social media. The message has been received – they want to see and hear it in full. And that’s what this podcast is all about.”

Vinyl Media and Group CEO, Josh Simons, adds: “Audiences today want the full conversation: the texture, the silences, and the sparks that do not always make the final edit. Rolling Stone has always been defined by authentic storytelling from those who shape culture, and Uncut builds on that legacy with a long-form, honest format created for fans. This podcast series reflects Vinyl Media’s commitment to cultural leadership and premium storytelling, demonstrating that our growth is driven by content with substance, not noise.”

The publication is launching the podcast in style: the first episode arrives today (November 14th) with special guests 5 Seconds of Summer. Griffiths sat down with all four members of the Sydney-born group — Ashton Irwin, Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, and Michael Clifford — to talk about their new album, Everyone’s a Star!, out today.

Check out the full podcast on YouTube here.

Rolling Stone Uncut is available to listen to wherever you get your podcasts and can be watched in full on YouTube.