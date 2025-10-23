5 Seconds of Summer have lined up a mammoth world tour in support of their new album.

Starting in Ireland and the UK in March, the newly announced tour will take the Sydney-born group through Europe, North America, New Zealand, and Australia next year, culminating with a Perth show on November 6th.

In ANZ, 5SOS will play in Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth (see full dates below).

Tickets to the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 31st at 9am local time.

Alongside today’s tour announcement, 5SOS have released new single “Telephone Busy”, another taste of their forthcoming album Everyone’s a Star!, due out November 14th. Listen to their new single below.

Their sixth studio album, which will also feature last month’s comeback single “NOT OK”, is the Sydney band’s first with Republic Records.

5SOS’ last album, 5SOS5, dropped on September 23rd, 2022 and was yet another hit release. The record hit No. 1 in Australia – their fifth consecutive chart-topper – and reached No. 1 in the UK and No. 2 in the US.

In Rolling Stone AU/NZ‘s countdown of the 100 best Australian albums of the 2020s so far, 5SOS5 made it to No. 22 on the list, while solo albums from three of the four band members sat pretty in the middle at No. 51, No. 50, and No. 49, respectively.

Various 5SOS members haven’t been shy about discussing new music with Rolling Stone AU/NZ in recent interviews.

Bassist Calum Hood gave an update on potential new music from the Sydney quartet. While discussing his debut solo LP, ORDER chaos ORDER, the 29-year-old songwriter hinted at what’s to come next.

“We’re always planning. The 5SOS cog in the music world never stops. In fact, it’s probably the hardest-working cog,” he said. “There’s always conversations going. There’s always people dreaming up things — ‘What if we do this, what if we do that?’ So fear not, because there’s always something going on.”

5SOS 2026 Australia and New Zealand Tour

Ticket information available via livenation.co.au or livenation.co.nz

October 24th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

October 28th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

October 30th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

November 2nd

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

November 6th

Kings Park, Perth, WA