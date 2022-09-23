5SOS star Ashton Irwin has spilled the beans on how the band will be spending Luke Hemmings bucks night ahead of his marriage to fiance Sierra Deaton.

During a chat with Fitzy & Wippa this morning to promote the 5 Seconds of Summer’s new album 5SOS5 which was released today, the hosts asked Hemmings about his engagement.

“I got engaged in the pandemic,” the lead vocalist shared.

When probed about the wedding by host Wippa, Hemmings kept the details vague.

“Honestly all of my brain power went on the proposal and all of that organization to keep that a secret so I gotta take a second and you know gather some brain cells, figure it out I’m not very good at making plans but hoping the next couple years we’ll get it done,” he replied.

However, 5SOS drummer Irwin jumped in to tell the hosts about Hemming’s upcoming Bucks night.

“I think for, is it called a bucks still? We’re hitting the Gold Coast,” he said. “Shooters, Cocktail and dreams, Melbas, you hitting kava lav?” Fitzy replied, referencing some of the Gold Coast’s wild bars and clubs.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I’m gonna fully experienced it for the first time I’ve heard I’ve heard nothing but legend,” Hemmings chimed in.

Fitzy asked if Irwin would like him to help organise Hemmings’ bucks night, and he cheekily responded, “Yeah, that’s kind of what I’m putting out there.”

During the same interview, Hemmings spoke about how he popped the question to Deaton.

“It was one of those things where it was her birthday so I had to, she’s very smart girl. So I had to figure out a way to keep it a secret so then on her birthday. And we’re in this nice, nice house and it was you know a beautiful view… hills. And then after surprised her with all our friends so lucky she said yes. Because all the friends were there …”

For more on this topic, follow the Emo Observer.