1960s rock icon Marianne Faithfull has died at the age of 78, according to her spokesperson.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of the singer, songwriter and actress Marianne Faithfull,” a statement said.

It continued, “Marianne passed away peacefully in London today, in the company of her loving family. She will be dearly missed.”

Faithfull used to suffer from bulimia, breast cancer and emphysema caused by decades of smoking.

She was born in Hampstead in December 1946, releasing a whopping 21 albums in her career. She was famously known as the girlfriend of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger in the 1960s, being the muse for songs such as “Wild Horses” and “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”.

She was first tasked with covering “As Tears Go By” at age 16. It became an international hit, where listeners revelled in her folk-pop style.

Her self-titled debut album and 1966’s North Country Maid contributed to the “British Invasion” of the US pop charts.

1979’s New Wave-influenced Broken English was nominated for a Grammy Award.