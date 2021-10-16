If you happened to be awake in the early hours of this morning and clicked on Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Spotify bio, it’s fair to say that you would have been met with some pretty shocking content.

The rapper’s about page was edited to say that he grew up wanting to be like Lil Durk and Trippie Redd, along with some other grammatically (and politically) incorrect sentiments.

“I grew up always wanting to be like Trippie redd and lil durk I’d let them hit my girl and my mom. My mom pussy stank I came from the sewer. wack 100 my boyfriend and he secretly crip,” the profile read in the early hours of the AM today.

BRO WHO HACKED 6IX9INE’S SPOTIFY LMMMAOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/akrVDda9yn — Mr2KGodฏ๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎⚰ (@Mr2KGod) October 15, 2021

The apparent hacking didn’t stop there, either. Reddit users uncovered that a seriously NSFW photo of male genitalia temporarily replaced 6ix9ine’s Spotify profile picture around the same time. You can view a screengrab of the offensive picture here, if you dare.

As of now, there’s no indication about who changed the photo and bio, but both have been returned to their previous form.

Love Tekashi 6ix9ine? Get the latest Tekashi 6ix9ine news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Twitter users have had a field day over the alleged hack, posting a bunch of hilarious memes.

the 3 remaining 6ix9ine fans entering his profile on spotify: pic.twitter.com/EfLwgwVnPo — Merin (@Merlinszn) October 16, 2021

How 6ix9ine looking at his Spotify page rn pic.twitter.com/5Vs1tpNVw4 — Kvillainy (@KvillainyHipHop) October 16, 2021

Okay but who’s dick is that in 6ix9ine Spotify profile tho because it definitely ain’t his pic.twitter.com/fvJ2fMJuQY — ⚡️ ✨ (@bhadbentley) October 16, 2021

A beef triangle between Lil Durk, Trippie Redd and 6ix9ine has been brewing for a while now. It really kicked off when 6ix9ine mockingly paid ‘respect’ to Lil Durk’s late cousin last year.

“CAME TO OBLOCK .. came to pay my respect to @lildurk cousin nuski who was killed by gun violence,” 6ix9ine wrote in a now-deleted Instagram caption. “we need to change as a community #RIP NUSKI PRE ORDER THE ALBUM LINK IN MY BIO SEPTEMBER 4TH.”

Lil Durk then fired back at 6ix9ine in November last year, seemingly taking a shot at 6ix9ine’s album flop of Tattle Tales by comparing his dismal sales to Trippie Redd’s more successful album Pegasus.

“Lil bro doing 70 why rats doing 25-30,” he posted on Instagram.

For more on this topic, follow the Tekashi 6ix9ine Observer.