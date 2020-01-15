Controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has requested to serve the remainder of his two-year sentence under home confinement or in a community correctional facility, over safety concerns.

Legal documents obtained by Complex have revealed that 6ix9ine’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, filed the following request:

“As a result of Hernandez’s cooperation with the government against multiple gang members with the Bloods, Hernandez’s safety is still, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, seriously at risk.

“Given the significant and ongoing threat to Hernandez’s safety as a result of his past and potential future cooperation, the government has filed papers which force Hernandez to remain incarcerated at a private jail in an effort to secure his safety. However, even at the private jail, Hernandez is still housed with various members of the Bloods.”

Last month, 6ix9ine was sentenced to two years in prison, with five years supervised release. The rapper plead guilty to nine counts, pertaining to charges of racketeering, conspiracy and weapons-related offences. He was facing a minimum of 47 years in prison, but that received a considerably lighter sentence after cooperating with federal government officials.

In September last year, Hernandez testified against two alleged members of the Nine Trey Bloods — Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack and Anthony “Harv” Ellison. Three of the charges against Ellison were in relation to an alleged kidnapping, robbery, and assault against 6ix9ine in July 2018. Following this testimony, both Mack and Ellison were found guilty.

An eight-part documentary series, Infamous, exploring the career of 6ix9ine is set to premiere on Complex and Spotify on January 28th.