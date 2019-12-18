Tekashi 6ix9ine — real name Daniel Hernandez —has been handed a 24 month prison sentence, with five years of supervised release. The controversial rapper was originally looking at 47 years to life in prison, but was awarded leniency after he testified as a state witness. The sentence includes the 13 months that Hernandez has already served, meaning he will be released in late 2020. Following his release he will be required to serve 300 hours of community service.

“You are in custody for 13 months. I agree you deserve a great deal of credit for cooperation,” Judge Paul Engelmayer said at the top of his sentencing, via Inner City Press‘. “However, I cannot agree with your counsel that time served it appropriate. In my judgment, your conduct is too violent and selfish to make 13 months reasonable. You will not be going free today.”

6ix9ine was arrested in November 2018 on federal racketeering and firearms charges. The rapper pled guilty to nine counts — including charges of racketeering conspiracy, firearms offences and drug trafficking — in February. Hernandez initially pleaded not guilty to the charges, claiming that his gangster image was “an act” to boost his career. However, after being dealt the possibility of a 47 year sentence, 6ix9nine decided to cooperate with prosecutors.

In September this year, Hernandez testified against two alleged members of the Nine Trey Bloods — Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack and Anthony “Harv” Ellison. Three of the charges against Ellison were in relation to an alleged kidnapping, robbery, and assault against 6ix9ine in July 2018. Following this testimony both Mack and Ellison were found guilty.

Earlier this month, Tekashi 6ix9ine wrote a remorseful letter to Judge Paul Engelmayer, apologising for his actions. The letter saw Hernandez refer to himself as a “a role model to millions of people as an artist, a celebrity and as a human being.” He continued, “I’m truly sorry for the harm that I’ve caused. If given a second chance, I will not let this court down and I will dedicate a portion of my life to helping others not make the same mistakes that I’ve made.”

The letter wasn’t enough to sway the judge from dealing Tekashi 6ix9ine a fair sentence.

You used Nine Trey as a potent means of getting even with your rivals,” he ruled, via Inner City Press. “You claim you ‘foolishly commingled with members of the gang,’ but it’s more than that. The attacks would not have happened without you.”

“I reject the portrait of you as a passive participant. You told the US Probation Department you were brainwashed by the gang. That might be partially true. But the relationship was symbiotic. They got something out of it. But so did you.

“Your choice to join Nine Trey was unnecessary. I see a lot of gangs members… they fell in at a young age. That excuse is not available to you. By the time you began with Nine Trey, you were a nationally famous rapper. You had a prosperous future. Your counsel says you joined to break out of poverty. I am not buying that. You were set. As a result of your musical career, you could have gotten the advise of security people, and presumably lawyers and accountants.”

“The worst part is over,” Judge Engelmayer shared. “There is a great deal to be admired about you. You’re learned a hard lesson here. I wish you very, very well.”