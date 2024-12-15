Christmas in Australia is its own kind of chaotic magic—hotter than the barbie, louder than your uncle on his third XXXX Gold, and as unpredictable as the backyard cricket ball that somehow always smashes a window.

Forget snowflakes and chestnuts; down here, it’s about cracking a cold one, sticking to a plastic chair, and arguing over whether ham or pavlova is the real star of Christmas lunch.

So, crank up the fan, grab a drink, and dive into these seven Aussie Christmas anthems that’ll have you feeling festive faster than a trip to the servo for ice.

Paul Kelly – “How to Make Gravy”

Let’s kick it off with a tearjerker that’s more Aussie than meat pies and magpie swoops — Paul Kelly’s “How to Make Gravy“. Released in 1996 as part of a four-track EP, this narrative gem tells the story of Joe, a prisoner writing to his family about missing Christmas.

The EP earned a 4× Platinum certification in Australia, with over 280,000 units sold. The song was nominated for ‘Song of the Year’ at both the 1997 ARIA Awards and the 1998 APRA Music Awards, and Kelly himself won Best Male Artist. In 1997, he was also inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame.

Decades later, it’s still vibing with Aussies, having reappeared on the ARIA Singles Chart in recent years, peaking at No. 34 between 2018 and 2022. December 21st has become unofficially known as “Gravy Day,” a time for Aussies to crank up this classic, shed a tear for Joe, and argue about the perfect amount of Worcestershire sauce.

And now, the song has been adapted into a Binge original film, streaming from December 1st. How to Make Gravy, co-directed by artist Megan Washington, brings Joe’s story to life with an all-star cast featuring Hugo Weaving and Damon Herriman, giving us yet another reason to embrace this Aussie Christmas classic.

Tim Minchin – “White Wine in the Sun”

Tim Minchin’s “White Wine in the Sun” is the anti-carol we didn’t know we needed. Released in 2009, this track is a tender, satirical love letter to the chaos of Australian Christmas. While others sing about snow and chestnuts, Minchin leans into awkward family reunions, lazy afternoons, and, of course, chardonnay.

White Wine in the Sun” has become a cult classic, perfectly capturing the bittersweet warmth of the season. Bonus points for Minchin donating proceeds from the song to autism charities every year.

Bucko & Champs – “Aussie Jingle Bells”

Dashing through the bush in a rusty Holden ute, Bucko & Champs’ “Aussie Jingle Bells” takes the classic carol and gives it a distinctly Aussie twist. Released in 1995 as part of the album Aussie Christmas with Bucko & Champs, this track swaps snow for sunburn and sleigh bells for mozzie bites.

The album went Gold and snagged a nomination for Best Comedy Release at the 1996 ARIA Awards and peaked at No. 39 on the ARIA Albums Chart in 1997. If you’ve ever spent Christmas sweating it out under a gumtree, this song is the perfect soundtrack to your uniquely Aussie chaos.

Hoodoo Gurus – “Little Drummer Boy”

When you think Christmas, you probably don’t think surf-rock. But the Hoodoo Gurus’ version of “Little Drummer Boy” will make you wonder why not. Released in 1992, their take on the classic carol swaps solemnity for electric guitars and a sun-soaked vibe that screams Australian summer.

The Gurus, who were inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2007 have two ARIA wins under their belts and an additional three nominations. This track is perfect for blasting while you’re dodging the waves and trying to stop your esky from floating away.

Tex Perkins and Clare Bowditch – “Fairytale of New York”

Tex Perkins and Clare Bowditch’s cover of “Fairytale of New York” is Aussie Christmas gold. Performed on the RocKwiz Christmas Special on December 22nd, 2007, it’s raw, soulful, and unforgettable, with Joe Camilleri’s smoky clarinet adding the perfect touch of magic.

This standout moment later made its way onto The RocKwiz Christmas Album in 2011, earning a nomination for Best Original Soundtrack/Cast/Show Album at the 2012 ARIA Music Awards.

This is the track for when the prawns are on the barbie, the sun’s setting, and someone’s quietly tearing up over their glass of bubbles. Pure Christmas chaos, Aussie-style.

The Wiggles – “Go Santa Go”

Of course, no Aussie Christmas is complete without a shoutout to The Wiggles. “Go Santa Go” has been entertaining the kindy crowd (and nostalgic adults) since 1996.

The Wiggles are an unstoppable force of Aussie music, racking up 15 ARIA Awards, an Outstanding Achievement Award, and their very own spot in the ARIA Hall of Fame. If Santa ever needed a hype track for his sleigh, this would be it.

AC/DC – “Mistress For Christmas”

Released in 1990 on their blockbuster album The Razors Edge, “Mistress For Christmas” trades jingle bells for blistering riffs, Brian Johnson’s unmistakable growl, and a driving rhythm section that hits like a stocking full of bricks.

Interestingly, Angus Young later revealed it was inspired by none other than Donald Trump, who was making tabloid headlines at the time.

Produced by Bruce Fairbairn (of Aerosmith and Bon Jovi fame), The Razors Edge delivered chart-toppers like “Thunderstruck” and “Moneytalks”, while “Mistress For Christmas” has since found its place as a fan favourite for those who prefer their holiday tunes with a side of rock ‘n’ roll mischief.