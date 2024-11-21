The ARIA Awards are over for another year.

The 2024 edition of Australia’s biggest music night took place at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Wednesday (November 20th), with Royel Otis and Troye Sivan being the big winners, the later dominating for a second consecutive year.

After winning Best Pop Release earlier in the night, Sivan eventually walked away with two of the biggest categories, winning Album of the Year and Best Solo Artist.

Sivan won Album of the Year for Something to Give Each Other, which debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, marking his first-ever No. 1 album in Australia.

Royel Otis, meanwhile, won the most awards with four. The indie-pop duo won Best Group and Best Rock Album in the major categories, despite being up against the likes of Angie McMahon, SPEED, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, and RÜFÜS DU SOL. Royel Otis were recognised for their acclaimed debut album, PRATTS & PAIN.

For his work on PRATTS & PAIN, Chris Collins won Engineer – Best Engineered Release and Producer – Best Produced Release.

Elsewhere at tonight’s ARIA Awards, Dom Dolla won Best Dance / Electronic Release for “Saving Up”. Rising indie rock band Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers won the Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist Award, despite being up against 3%, Becca Hatch, Kita Alexander, and Sycco.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

You can check out the full winners list here.

But what about the performances on the night? From an iconic surprise guest to a trio of rising stars forming a one-night-only supergroup, this year’s ARIAs ceremony kept everyone thoroughly entertained in between the gongs being given out.

Watch some of the best 2024 ARIA Awards performances below!

Not content with being named Best Australian Live Act AND being inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame, Missy Higgins, accompanied by some special guests including Amy Shark and Angie McMahon, blew everyone in the audience way with their joint performance.

Angie McMahon also performed solo, the perfect accompaniment to her winning Best Independent Release for her stunning 2023 album, Light, Dark, Light Again.

Back in his home country for a rescheduled tour, The Kid LAROI added an ARIAs performance to his recent NRL Grand Final appearance.

Three future superstars in the form of CYRIL, Becca Hatch, and Budjerah joined forces for a memorable collaborative performance.

Last but certainly not least, the Pixies were the surprise guest on the night. Down Under supporting Pearl Jam on tour, the ’90s alternative rock icons love it in here so much they just announced their own Aussie tour, which will see them return to the country next year.