From mesmerising vocal harmonies to legendary rock acts, Sydney has you absolutely covered with all the talent you need to fill up your February calendar. Here are some of the essential acts visiting the city in the coming month.

NF – February 3-4, Enmore Theatre

Operating from outside of the system and against all odds, NF quietly and unassumingly ascended to the forefront of modern hip-hop on his own terms.

His independently released album Perception shocked the industry by debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200 and shone a light on a fervent fan-driven movement surrounding the artist. This will be a show you will definitely be talking about for weeks after.

NF – ‘When I Grow Up’

J.I.D – February 4, Max Watts Sydney

Every track that J.I.D jumps on becomes an instant classic, with the rapper/singer/songwriter paving his own way in the field of hip hop and rap.

Head along to gain some clarity towards who is the hottest on the scene right now, and witness one of the best live performers around.

J.I.D – ‘Never’

Pennywise – February 12, Enmore Theatre

Formed in 1988, Pennywise is a legendary punk band that truly needs no introduction.

The group have amassed an international following through their relentless riffs and melodic, high energy sound that fuses together elements of surf punk and blistering hardcore.

Come on down to see how the group have solidified their place in punk history, and witness classic anthems like ‘Fuck Authority’ and ‘Bro Hymn’.

Pennywise – ‘Bro Hymn’

As It Is – February 13, Crowbar

Formed in 2012, this British-American rock band have been knocking it out of the park now for quite some time.

Every riff is electric, every lyric is punching and the stage presence? Simply incredible. Prepare to mosh, and make sure you wear plenty of black, because this show is going to get heavy.

As It Is – ‘The Reaper’

Scorpions & Whitesnake – February 22, Qudos Bank Arena

Whenever you think of classic hard rock acts of the ’80s, it’s almost impossible to go past the likes of Whitesnake and the Scorpions.

With the former being formed by Deep Purple singer David Coverdale back in 1978, they were household names thanks to iconic songs like ‘Here I Go Again’ and ‘Is This Love’. Meanwhile, the latter helped put German rock on the map with classic tracks like ‘Rock You Like A Hurricane’ and ‘Wind Of Change’.

Now, their individual powers are set to combine in a massive way when both acts head down under for a massive double-header tour in February.

Whitesnake – ‘Here I Go Again’

Pentatonix – February 22, First State Super Theatre at ICC Sydney

Pentatonix is an American acapella group characterised by their pop-style arrangements with vocal harmonies, basslines, riffing, percussion, and beatboxing. They produce cover versions of modern pop works along with original material, and create some of the most entertaining videos you’ll watch in a long time.

Check them out in a live setting, where they put their vocal chops to work in a show that is far more impressive in the real than in any video they have ever created.

Pentatonix – ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Between the Buried and Me – February 27, Factory Theatre

Progressive metal. Technical death metal. Avant-garde psychedelic. These are all terms that have been used to describe the experimental and hard-hitting music of Between the Buried and Me.

Head along if you want your soul crushed and your spirits lifted in one of the most effortlessly enthralling shows heading to Sydney in 2020.

Between the Buried and Me – ‘Astral Body’