A new festival is coming to Australia next January.

8TH WONDER, created by L.A.B and promoter Loop, is a one-day festival built around reggae, roots, soul, dub, R&B and contemporary Indigenous sounds, pulling together artists from Aotearoa, Australia and the wider Pacific. The festival will first launch in Rotorua, New Zealand, on January 23rd, before crossing the Tasman the following weekend for its first Australian edition.

The Brisbane bill will feature Te Wehi, Sir Dave Dobbyn, South Summit, Aaradhna, Che Fu & The Kratez, Ladi6, Corrella, The Elovaters, Son & Water, and headliner L.A.B.

As foundation partners in the festival itself, Brisbane will be the only chance to catch L.A.B live in Australia this summer. The group’s catalogue includes 19 multiple-times Platinum singles, 11 Gold singles and six multiple-times Platinum albums, and their live show has sold out venues across the globe.

“We’re really excited to be a part of 8TH WONDER,” said Joel Shadbolt of L.A.B. “It’s been over ten years since L.A.B played our first festival, and in that time we’ve been lucky enough to play festivals across the world.

“We think this lineup and what 8TH WONDER is going to offer is going to be a really special day out. There’s not many festivals where you can bring your kids along, and whānau is a really key part of L.A.B, so for this to be all ages means it’s going to be a magic day.”

Tickets will go on sale from 10am on Friday, July 3rd – see here for details.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 8th Wonder (@8thwonder.live)

The festival has been built with both artists and audiences in mind, according to Loop’s Michael Tucker.

“8TH WONDER has been built as an artist-led festival from day one,” he said. “We wanted to create the kind of event we’d love to go to ourselves – incredible music, room to breathe, artists you can actually get close to, and a day that feels welcoming for everyone.

“It’s boutique by design, and Brisbane’s summer energy feels like the perfect setting for the first Australian edition – we think that will make it something really special.”

The Brisbane event will be all ages, with under-18s required to be accompanied by a parent or lawful guardian, and under-fives getting in free with a paying adult. Food trucks, bars, local suppliers and festival stalls will be spread across the expanded site, alongside local craft beers and non-alcoholic options.

For complete festival and ticket information, see here.

8TH WONDER FESTIVAL 2027

Saturday, January 23rd

Village Green, Rotorua NZ

Saturday, January 30th

Eatons Hill Outdoors, Brisbane QLD

Lineup:

L.A.B

Te Wehi

Sir Dave Dobbyn

(A–Z):

Aaradhna

Che Fu & The Kratez

Corrella

The Elovaters (USA)

Ladi6

Son & Water

South Summit