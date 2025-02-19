Preparing to tour the country with Knotfest, A Day To Remember have dropped a surprise new album, and you can only get your hands on it if you get a physical copy.

The band have released ‘A Day To Remember’s Big Ole Album Vol. 1’ as a physical-first release on CD and Vinyl. If you’re a local fan, you can order it from their online store.

But because everyone is so used to streaming these days, they’ve released two tracks off the record as a taster – “Make It Make Sense” and “LeBron.” As part of the Spotify release below, they’ve also included last year’s single “Feedback” which was their first new music in two years.

“Make It Make Sense” has been described as “an unbridled blast of aggression and energy” and a riff which “hits with the force of an air raid as an old school hardcore breakdown tosses and turns beneath guttural screams.” Meanwhile, “LeBron” sees the band “dunk on haters and naysayers with a signature pop-punk banger fueled by a galloping groove.”

The full album will be available digitally and for streaming on March 21st and is available for pre-saving now. It was co-produced by frontman Jeremy McKinnon alongside Drew Fulk (a.k.a. WZRD BLD) and Zakk Cervini. Other studio collaborators included Cody Quistad of Wage War, Will Putney [Body Count], and Colin Brittain [Linkin Park].

A Day To Remember will be touring Australia next week as second headliners behind the mighty Slipknot at Knotfest in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. They also have a sold-out sideshow in Brisbane at the Fortitude Music Hall on Monday March 3rd.

‘A Day To Remember’s Big Ole Album Vol.1’ tracklisting:

1. “Make It Make Sense”

2. “Feedback”

3. “Bad Blood”

4. “All My Friends”

5. “To The Death”

6. “Flowers”

7. “LeBron”

8. “Die For Me”

9. “Miracle”

10. “Same Team”

11. “Silence”

12. “Closer Than You Think”