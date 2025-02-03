The countdown to Knotfest 2025 is officially on, and with the release of the set times for Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney, it’s time to lock in your game plan.

Whether you’re bracing for Slipknot’s unrelenting two-hour finale, Babymetal’s J-metal spectacle, or A Day to Remember’s crushing breakdowns, this year’s lineup promises a sensory overload.

With two stages of relentless heavy music, blistering energy, and plenty of brutal moments, let’s break down every set time so you can lock in your festival plan of attack.

Melbourne: Flemington Racecourse, Feb. 28

Melbourne kicks off the Knotfest madness with an absolutely stacked schedule that’ll leave no neck un-sore.

Stage 1 Slipknot: 8:40 PM – 10:00 PM (Prepare for chaos.) Babymetal: 7:30 PM – 8:40 PM (J-metal theatricality at its finest.) Slaughter to Prevail: 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM (Pits: engaged.) Enter Shikari: 3:00 PM – 3:45 PM (Riotous anthems inbound.) In Hearts Wake: 1:40 PM – 2:15 PM Miss May I: 12:35 PM – 1:05 PM Sunami: 11:35 AM – 12:05 PM

Stage 2 A Day to Remember: 7:30 PM – 8:40 PM (Breakdowns incoming.) Polaris: 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM (Aussie metalcore perfection.) Within Temptation: 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM (Cinematic, symphonic bliss.) Hatebreed: 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM (Brace for impact.) Health: 3:45 PM – 4:30 PM (Noise-rock insanity.) Vended: 12:05 PM – 12:35 PM



Brisbane: Showgrounds, Mar. 2

Brisbane, it’s your turn to rage. Slipknot’s two-hour finale hits just as hard, while Babymetal and Slaughter to Prevail carry over their Melbourne slots to keep the pit fully charged.

Stage 1 Slipknot: 8:40 PM – 10:00 PM Babymetal: 7:30 PM – 8:40 PM Slaughter to Prevail: 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM Enter Shikari: 3:00 PM – 3:45 PM In Hearts Wake: 1:40 PM – 2:15 PM Miss May I: 12:35 PM – 1:05 PM Sunami: 11:35 AM – 12:05 PM

Stage 2 A Day to Remember: 7:30 PM – 8:40 PM Polaris: 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM Within Temptation: 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM Hatebreed: 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM Health: 3:45 PM – 4:30 PM Vended: 12:05 PM – 12:35 PM



Sydney: Centennial Park, Mar. 8

The grand finale goes down in Sydney, with the same epic energy and a lineup engineered for mayhem.

Stage 1 Slipknot: 8:40 PM – 10:00 PM Babymetal: 7:30 PM – 8:40 PM Slaughter to Prevail: 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM Enter Shikari: 3:00 PM – 3:45 PM In Hearts Wake: 1:40 PM – 2:15 PM Miss May I: 12:35 PM – 1:05 PM Sunami: 11:35 AM – 12:05 PM

Stage 2 A Day to Remember: 7:30 PM – 8:40 PM Polaris: 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM Within Temptation: 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM Hatebreed: 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM Health: 3:45 PM – 4:30 PM Vended: 12:05 PM – 12:35 PM

