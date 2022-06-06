What’s the weirdest thing you’ve ever taken to a concert? One dozy Liam Gallagher fan took a washing line to the Britpop icon’s Knebworth show this weekend after mistaking it for a camping chair.

The poor sod’s daughter, Kaisha Bennett, went viral on Twitter after posting about her dad’s hilarious mistake. “Only my dad would bring what he thought was a camping chair all the way to Knebworth for Liam Gallagher but turns out it’s actually a washing line,” they wrote, accompanied by a picture of her dad clearly enjoying the comic beauty of it all.

The dad’s stupidity proved very popular online: at the time of writing, Kaisha’s tweet has over 77,000 likes and over 3,200 retweets.

The comments section was a mixture of incredulity and joy. “How times have changed when people now brings chairs and the like to a gig! Remember those days of sitting on the grass or , perish the thought, standing to watch the gig?!! Just wow,” wrote one curmudgeon, to which someone sarcastically replied, “Yeah, being comfortable is so stupid.”

Another person shared their own similar experience, attaching a picture of the time they took a playpen instead of a camping chair to a 4th of July picnic. While this the washing line brought to his gig is probably something that would have tickled Gallagher, he’s yet to offer a response to the viral tweet.

He did thank all of the “beautiful people” who attended the Knebworth show though, saying they looked “biblical, celestial, majestical, approachable, humble.” Over 160,000 people attended the Knebworth weekend over two nights.

“Big up the Pastels, big up the Sniffers, big up Paulo and big up Kasabian,” he also wrote, referencing his support acts at Knebworth (Pastel, Amyl and the Sniffers, Paolo Nutini, and Kasabian).

