It turns out it’s not just bats that Ozzy Osbourne has had run-ins with in the past, because he once talked to a horse for an alarmingly long time while taking acid.

The Daily Star rediscovered the story in the 2015 Black Sabbath biography Symptom of the Universe, and it’s an absolute doozy.

“At that time in America, people were very fond of lacing your drinks with acid. I didn’t care,” Ozzy recalled in the biography. “I used to swallow handfuls of tabs at a time. The end of it came when we got back to England.

“I took 10 tabs of acid, then went for a walk in a field. I ended up standing there talking to this horse for about an hour. In the end, the horse turned round and told me to fuck off. That was it for me.”

The only thing that could have made the story better was if Ozzy had appropriately been taking ketamine at the time, but it’s still incredible.

In the same book, Ozzy’s bandmate Geezer Butler told another comical moment involving Ozzy on acid. “We got to California, and we were at this chick’s place, this massive beach house. And she gives us this stuff, psilocybin,” he said.

“I’d never heard of it, didn’t know it was another name for acid, and just took it — me and Ozzy and these girls. Ozzy went for a swim in the ocean — at least he thought he did, but he was still on the beach, flailing away in the sand.”

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The world will never run out of entertaining Ozzy Osbourne stories. If you fancy hearing some more, you can find Symptom of the Universe here.

The singer is currently preparing for the release of his new solo album, Patient Number 9, on September 9th (preorder here). The upcoming record is packed with guest appearances, including from Eric Clapton, Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, and Tony. Session work from the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins also features.

For more on this topic, follow the Metal Observer.