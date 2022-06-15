Foo Fighters have announced a wonderful lineup of special guests who’ll be appearing with the band at the upcoming Taylor Hawkins tribute concert.

The band announced the special tribute concerts earlier this month, with the shows set to be their first live appearances since Hawkins’ death in March.

The first will take place September 3rd at Wembley Stadium in London, while the second will be held on September 27th at the Forum in Los Angeles.

In Los Angeles, Rush legends Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Hawkins’ old bandmate Alanis Morissette, and Miley Cyrus lead a long list of contributors.

Gene Simmons, Wolfgang Van Halen, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Rage Against the Machine’s Brad Will, Queens of the Stone Age’s Joshua Homme and Jon Theodore, Joan Jett, The Police’s Stewart Copeland, Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney, Nikki Sixx, Mark Ronson, Omar Hakim, and Chevy Metal are all set to appear.

In London, Queen icons Brian May and Roger Taylor, Chrissie Hynde, Oasis’ Liam Gallagher, Supergrass and Mark Ronson along with comedian Dave Chappelle. Josh Homme, Geddy Lee, and Alex Lifeson will perform in London as well as Los Angeles.

Others set to perform at both concerts are Omar Hakim, Chevy Metal, Wolfgang Van Halen, Chris Chaney, and Stewart Copeland. More special guests are expected to be announced for both concerts at a later date. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 17h, via the Foo Fighters’ website.

“Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25th, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolised,” Foo Fighters said in a statement about the tribute concerts.

“The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon — his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life.”

Hawkins died on March 25th at the age of 50 while the Foo Fighters were on tour in South America. An official cause of death is still unknown.

