A judge has finally dismissed a long-running lawsuit against the rapper Cardi B by a blogger dating back to 2019.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, a judge has dismissed the complaint of blogger Latasha K, who countersued the hip hop star in 2019 over alleged threats, emotional distress, and assault. The judge has determined that the plaintiff failed to provide the necessary evidence for any of the above claims.

“Instead, [Latasha] has only made allegations that others who may be associated with [Cardi] made these threats,” the judge ruled, “… and has failed to demonstrate here that the threats … were directed by [Cardi].”

The lengthy debacle started when the ‘WAP’ star sued Latasha and Starmarie Ebony Jones for defamatory remarks made online, according to Complex. Latasha went so far as to theorise that Cardi and Offset’s baby daughter, Kulture, would suffer “intellectual disabilities” due to Cardi’s alleged drug use while pregnant.

“I’m gonna sue you for defamation of character because I let that bitch play and talk shit about me, but when you talk shit about my daughter …” Cardi stated on Instagram Live back in 2018. “Bitch you a whole fucking weirdo … that’s 40 years old and pregnant too, and then all you can do is talk shit about me, ho. Fuck outta here.”

And she was true to her word, filing a lawsuit against Latasha a year later. The blogger retaliated just weeks later, claiming that Cardi’s inflammatory comments put her life in serious danger, as she’d received death threats following the Instagram Live.

It doesn’t seem like Cardi’s ready to let this one die either – TMZ reports that she still intends to take her defamation suit against Latasha to trial. Expect this one to rumble on for a while yet.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out ‘Bodak Yellow’ by Cardi B: