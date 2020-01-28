It looks like we’ll have a brand new song from Gorillaz by the end of the week.

BBC Radio’s Annie Mac is set to premiere a new song from Damon Albarn’s virtual band this Thursday January 30, Clash reports.

Although there’s been no official announcement, early details of the collaboration were mistakenly added to the BBC website. Northampton MC slowthai and garage punks Slaves will feature on the track according to the below-pictured Google search result.

It wouldn’t be the first time slowthai and Slaves had banded together. Slaves appeared on the track ‘Missing’ from slowthai’s debut LP, Nothing Great About Britain. Slaves members Laurence Vincent and Isaac Holman also received co-writing and co-production credits for the song.

slowthai had a big 2019 after releasing his debut long player. The Guardian gave the record five stars, calling it “clever, bleak, funny, bracing, aware of a broad musical heritage but never in thrall to it.” The 25-year-old artist attracted attention around the world for his performance of ‘Doorman’ at the Mercury Prize ceremony in September.

He started off by yelling “Fuck Boris,” a reference to British PM Boris Johnson and ended by holding up a disembodied head resembling that of the Prime Minister.

Watch: slowthai – Doorman (Mercury Prize 2019)

Gorillaz ended 2019 with the documentary film Reject False Idols and the band’s latest album was 2018’s The Now Now. Albarn was recently connected to the debut album from mystery artist Slingbaum.