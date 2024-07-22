A. Savage will return to Australia’s East Coast for a run of tour dates in November.

The Parquet Courts frontman will tours in support of his new record, Several Songs About Fire.

The tour kicks off at Howler in Melbourne on November 15th and continues to Castlemaine on November 16th for his previously announced headline slot at the Town Folk Festival.

It then moves to Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory on November 20th, Season Three in Brisbane on November 22nd, and concludes at The Sound Doctor Anglesea on November 23rd (full ticket information below).

Several Songs About Fire was produced by John Parish in Bristol and features contributions from Jack Cooper (Modern Nature, Ultimate Painting), Cate Le Bon, who heard Savage work on it during a US tour in 2022. Additional input came from saxophonist Euan Hinshelwood (Cate Le Bon’s band), drummer Dylan Hadley (Kamikaze Palm Tree, White Fence), and violinist Magdalena McLean (caroline).

The album is described as a “psychic odyssey,” showcasing Savage’s exceptional lyricism and observational skills. Parish describes it as having “an emotional openness guarded by a laconic wit.” The album explores themes of wealth and poverty, self and other, with Savage employing his poetic gift to balance narration with allowing listeners their own emotional space through intricate instrumentation and lyrics.

Featuring singles like “Elvis In The Army” and “Thanksgiving Prayer,” the album builds on his first solo effort, 2017’s Thawing Dawn.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Stereogum has described A. Savage as having “sharp writing and a voice distinctive enough that you could recognize it from outer space.”

A. Savage’s Several Songs About Fire is out now via Rough Trade / Remote Control.

A. Savage – Australian Tour 2024

Friday, November 15th

Howler, Melbourne

Tickets

Saturday, November 16th

Town Folk Festival, Castlemaine

Tickets

Wednesday, November 20th

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Tickets

Friday, November 22nd

Season Three, Brisbane

(Co-presented by Jet Black Cat Music) (Solo)

Tickets

Saturday, November 23rd

The Sound Doctor Anglesea

Tickets