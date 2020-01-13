David Bowie is going to get a street in Paris named after him in his honour, as he fully deserves.

In a brand new statement, a new street near Austerlitz Station in Paris will be named after the iconic artist.

The street in the 13th arrondissement in Paris will soon be given the name ‘Rue David Bowie’ in tribute to the icon and musician.

The mayor of the 13th arrondissement in Paris, Jerome Coumet, stated he is a fan of Bowie. Coumet went on to say, “He had a strong link with the city of lights.” Even though the naming won’t be approved until February, he stated that approval normally happens without a hitch.

Only a few days ago was the fourth anniversary of the icon’s death. In a series of posts, his son Duncan Jones and wife Iman paid tribute to his legacy. Iman’s post read, “Sometimes memories sneak out of my eyes and roll down my cheeks.”

Bowie will also be immortalised in the Oxford Dictionary of National Biography alongside George Michael. The book aims to pull together the life stories of the most influential people in British History. Bowie’s entry reads, “His greatest legacy was in challenging and transgressing the gendered boundaries of his youth.”

In recent Bowie news, a set of rare unreleased Bowie tracks is coming our way.

ChangesNowBowie is slated for a nearby release, as a limited-availability record store day release that will feature nine tracks of David Bowie songs never heard before, with brand new renditions of tracks we know and love.

On what would have been David Bowie’s 73rd birthday, Parlophone Records has delivered fans the surprise of new music. The label has shared a previously unreleased version of ‘The Man Who Sold the World’ off a forthcoming digital EP and Record Store Day LP.

