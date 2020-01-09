ChangesNowBowie is coming our way, a limited-availability record store day release that will feature nine tracks of David Bowie songs never heard before, with brand new renditions of tracks we know and love.

On what would have been David Bowie’s 73rd birthday, Parlophone Records has delivered fans the surprise of new music. The label has shared a previously unreleased version of ‘The Man Who Sold the World’ off a forthcoming digital EP and Record Store Day LP.

This brand new track is an acoustic rendition of the title track from Bowie’s 1970 album, and comes from the BBC’s ChangesNowBowie sessions. Recorded in November of 1996 at New York’s Looking Glass Studios, Bowie was joined in studio by Gail Ann Dorsey, Reeves Gabrels, and Mark Plati. The radio broadcast aired a few months later on the legendary singer and songwriter’s 50th birthday (January 8th, 1997).

‘The Man Who Sold the World (ChangesNowBowie Version)’ won’t be the only song from those celebration sessions that will be made physically available since the original airing, thanks to the entire 9-track album coming soon.

Listen to the rare version of ‘The Man Who Sold the World’ below.

The track is just our first taste of the Is It Any Wonder? EP. The digital-only release will feature five other tracks, with each one rolling out weekly beginning January 17th. Exact details of what those other songs are have not been revealed.

It all leads up to an RSD release of the ChangesNowBowie album. Available in limited quantities on April 18th, the nine-track collection will feature the newly unveiled take on ‘The Man Who Sold the World’ along with the rest of the namesake radio session.

ChangesNowBowie is the latest in a string of archival Bowie releases. The David Bowie Conversation Piece boxset, featuring a new mix of Space Oddity, came out in November, while the musician’s legendary 1999 VH1 Storytellers live album received its first-ever vinyl pressing in October.