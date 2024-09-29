After recently announcing their new album, A. Swayze & the Ghosts have added tour dates this November and December to celebrate.

The Let’s Live a Life Better Than This tour will stop in VIC, TAS, NSW, and QLD, along with appearances at SXSW Sydney and Chopped Festival.

Their second studio album, Let’s Live a Life Better Than This, is set to release on October 25th. It features the current single “Tell You All the Time,” as well as tracks like “He Is Dead” and “Cool Cucumber.”

Having expanded to a five-piece, A. Swayze & the Ghosts are expected to deliver a powerful live show in 2024.

Frontman Andrew Swayze shares his thoughts on the upcoming album and tour: “For us, ‘Let’s Live a Life Better Than This’ is more than just a collection of songs. The making of it was the anvil upon which we were forged over the past four years of transformation.

“Each song is an honest and intimate document of something observed or learned during that time. It wasn’t until we finished the album that we realized the long, at times challenging, but cathartic process of its making was exactly what each of us needed to grow.

“Being able to share this reflection of ourselves with you—the people our music truly connects with—in person, is a profoundly beautiful moment that signifies the completion of the project and the experience. Our greatest hope is that even just a fleeting moment on this record resonates with you deeply enough to draw you closer to an authentic and better life,” he continues.

Let’s Live a Life Better Than This was written over four years in Melbourne and various secluded spots across Tasmania. Recorded at Sunset Pig Studios, it marks the band’s first self-produced effort and was mixed by Andy Savours (Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Rina Sawayama, Arctic Monkeys).

The album features guitar-led, dance-forward tracks infused with unconventional rock elements and explores genres like techno, electro, hardcore, trap, and black metal. The band embraced an ethos of “if it sounds good, don’t question it.”

Across 10 tracks, themes of fear, mental health, trauma, addiction, love, loss, and finding liberation and resolution are explored. Swayze describes the album’s creation as intertwined with a challenging journey of growth.

“We started as a fierce, self-destructive garage-punk band, reeling from their career being derailed by covid, to a thoughtful and artistically liberated group held together by love and respect for one another,” he says.

A. Swayze & the Ghost’s last album, Paid Salvation, was nominated for Best Hard Rock or Heavy Metal Album at the ARIA Awards in 2021

A. Swayze & the Ghosts’ Let’s Live a Life Better Than This is out October 25th (Independent). Pre-order / Pre-save here.

A. Swayze & the Ghosts 2024 Australia Tour

Tickets available via aswayzeandtheghosts.com

Saturday, October 5th

Chopped Festival – Dja Dja Wurrung Country/Carisbrook

Friday, November 15th

The Curtin – Wurundjeri Country, Naarm/Melb

Friday, November 22nd

The Grand Poobah – palawa Country, nipaluna/Hobart

Sunday, November 24th

Crowbar – Gadigal Country, Eora/Syd NSW*

Thursday, December 12th

Beach Hotel – Arakwal Country, Cavanbah/Byron Bay

Friday, December 13th

Felon’s Barrell Hall – Turrbal Country, Meanjin/Bris

Saturday, December 14th

Sol Bar – Kabi Kabi Country/Maroochydore

*official album tour date

SXSW Sydney Showcases

Wednesday, October 16th

The Chippo Hotel, The Den – 11:00 – 11:30pm

Saturday, October 19th

Agincourt Hotel, The Alley – 11:00 – 11:30pm