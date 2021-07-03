A Tribe Called Quest have become the latest big name to join the NFT game, selling their song royalties for over £61,000.

The rap legends first announced that they had joined with Royalty Exchange, the music royalties marketplace, earlier this week to explore the world of cryptocurrency. As per HipHopDX, a lucky buyer, known as Stephen F, has now got the NFT with a bid of 40.191 ETH, equivalent to £61,435.

Stephen F will now earn money every time music from the group’s first five albums are streamed, played on the radio, sold physically, or sampled in TV shows or films. Considering that A Tribe Called Quest royalties came to £4,900 over the past 12 months, that’s a tidy little earning pile.

“Opportunities to earn from pioneering musicians don’t come around often… so don’t miss out on this one!” the listing for the sale stated. “Up for bid are sound recording royalties from iconic and trailblazing Hip Hop group A Tribe Called Quest’s first five studio albums.