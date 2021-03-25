Get the latest Blues Roots & Soul news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

A special triple album compilation, ‘Amy Winehouse At The BBC’, will be released later this year, it’s been announced.

As per NME, it’s an expansion of the posthumous 2012 box set of the same name. Winehouse sadly passed away aged just 27 from alcohol poisoning. The 10th anniversary of her death will be on July 23rd of this year.

Audio from Jools Holland’s ‘A Tribute To Amy Winehouse’ will be included, the first time they’ve been made available. This will consist of a selection of the British broadcaster’s personal favourite performances by Winehouse. Also new to the expansion compilation are ‘The BBC One Sessions Live At Portchester Hall’.

Old favourites from the original compilation remain, including Winehouse’s performances at T in the Park in 2004 and the Jo Whiley Live Lounge in 2007.

‘Amy Winehouse At The BBC’ is being released on 3XCD and 3XLP via UMC/Island on May 7th and it can be pre-ordered here.

JUST ANNOUNCED!

Amy Winehouse – At The BBC: Triple Vinyl, Back To Black Slipmat & The Sound Of Vinyl Exclusive Hand-Numbered Litho Print Pre-order Now >> https://t.co/lcixgIhjSr pic.twitter.com/SJCApC3L2T — The Sound of Vinyl (@TheSoundofVinyl) March 24, 2021

‘Amy Winehouse At The BBC’ tracklist:

A Tribute To Amy Winehouse by Jools Holland

01. ‘Stronger Than Me’

02. ‘Take The Box’

03. ‘Teach Me Tonight’ feat. Jools Holland

04. ‘Rehab’

05. ‘Tenderly’ feat. Jools Holland

06. ‘Tears Dry On Their Own’

07. ‘Monkey Man’ feat. Jools Holland

08. ‘I Heard It Through The Grapevine’ feat. Paul Weller and Jools Holland

09. ‘Don’t Go To Strangers’ feat. Paul Weller and Jools Holland

10. ‘Love Is A Losing Game’

The BBC Sessions

01. ‘Know You Now’ (Leicester Summer Sundae 2004)

02. ‘Fuck Me Pumps’ (T In The Park 2004)

03. ‘In My Bed’ (T In The Park 2004)

04. ‘October Song’ (T In The Park 2004)

05. ‘Rehab’ (Pete Mitchell 2006)

06. ‘You Know I’m No Good’ (Jo Whiley Live Lounge 2007)

07. ‘Just Friends’ (Big Band Special 2009)

08. ‘Love Is A Losing Game’ (Jools Holland 2009)

09. ‘Tears Dry On Their Own’ (Jo Whiley Live Lounge 2007)

10. ‘Best Friends, Right?’ (Leicester Summer Sundae 2004)

11. ‘I Should Care’ (The Stables 2004)

12. ‘Lullaby Of Birdland’ (The Stables 2004)

13. ‘Valerie’ (Jo Whiley Live Lounge 2007)

14. ‘To Know Him Is To Love Him’ (Pete Mitchell 2006)

Live at Porchester Hall

01. ‘Know You Now’

02. ‘Tears Dry On Their Own’

03. ‘You Know I’m No Good’

04. ‘Just Friends’

05. ‘He Can Only Hold Her’

06. ‘I Heard Love Is Blind’

07. ‘Rehab’

08. ‘Take the Box’

09. ‘Some Unholy War’

10. ‘Back To Black’

11. ‘Valerie’

12. ‘Addicted’

13. ‘Me & Mr Jones’

14. ‘Monkey Man’

Check out ‘You Know I’m No Good (Jo Whiley Live Lounge 2007)’: