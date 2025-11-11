Hardcore powerhouses A Wilhelm Scream are coming back to Australia in 2026.

Hitting seven cities across the country, the 2026 headline shows come off the back of a huge 2025 for the Massachusetts-based band, including the ‘European Common Thread’ tour with names like Hot Water Music, Spanish Love Songs and Joyce Manor.

The Australian run will kick off on March 6th at Republic Bar in Hobart, before shows in Adelaide, Melbourne, Newcastle, Brisbane, and Sydney. The tour will wrap up on March 15th at La La La’s in Wollongong.

They’ll be joined by Authority Zero and Aussie punks The Decline for their Melbourne show on March 8th.

Far from a cliche quintet, A Wilhelm Scream have carved out a reputation as one of the best live bands around, bolstered by their staggeringly rich albums of ultra-technical melodic punk rock firestorms.

Emerging from the early 2000s punk scene, the band has built a devoted following through relentless touring and dynamic live shows, playing over 250 shows each year. Blending speed, melody, and intricate musicianship, A Wilhelm Scream has become a benchmark for modern punk excellence, influencing countless acts within the genre.

Avoiding bandwagons and bucking trends for nearly two decades, A Wilhelm Scream have stayed true to what matters most – music that comes from an honest place. The tour will feature the pace, the party and the riffs that show exactly why the band has stood the test of time.

“I guess it’s because you never know when your new album is gonna be your final album, so you really wanna put all ya got into it. That’s the legacy I want our band to leave behind when all is said and done,” vocalist-guitarist Trevor Reilly said.

Tickets are now available via Evil Eye Touring.

A WILHELM SCREAM AUSTRALIA 2026

Presented by Blood, Sweat & Beers and Evil Eye Touring

Friday March 6th

Republic Bar, Hobart TAS

Saturday March 7th

Ed Castle, Adelaide SA

Sunday March 8th

Stay Gold, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday March 11th

Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle NSW

Friday March 13th

Crowbar, Brisbane QLD

Saturday March 14th

Crowbar, Sydney NSW

Sunday March 15th

La La La’s, Wollongong NSW