Hardcore powerhouses A Wilhelm Scream are coming back to Australia in 2026.
Hitting seven cities across the country, the 2026 headline shows come off the back of a huge 2025 for the Massachusetts-based band, including the ‘European Common Thread’ tour with names like Hot Water Music, Spanish Love Songs and Joyce Manor.
The Australian run will kick off on March 6th at Republic Bar in Hobart, before shows in Adelaide, Melbourne, Newcastle, Brisbane, and Sydney. The tour will wrap up on March 15th at La La La’s in Wollongong.
They’ll be joined by Authority Zero and Aussie punks The Decline for their Melbourne show on March 8th.
Far from a cliche quintet, A Wilhelm Scream have carved out a reputation as one of the best live bands around, bolstered by their staggeringly rich albums of ultra-technical melodic punk rock firestorms.
Emerging from the early 2000s punk scene, the band has built a devoted following through relentless touring and dynamic live shows, playing over 250 shows each year. Blending speed, melody, and intricate musicianship, A Wilhelm Scream has become a benchmark for modern punk excellence, influencing countless acts within the genre.
Avoiding bandwagons and bucking trends for nearly two decades, A Wilhelm Scream have stayed true to what matters most – music that comes from an honest place. The tour will feature the pace, the party and the riffs that show exactly why the band has stood the test of time.
“I guess it’s because you never know when your new album is gonna be your final album, so you really wanna put all ya got into it. That’s the legacy I want our band to leave behind when all is said and done,” vocalist-guitarist Trevor Reilly said.
Tickets are now available via Evil Eye Touring.
A WILHELM SCREAM AUSTRALIA 2026
Presented by Blood, Sweat & Beers and Evil Eye Touring
Friday March 6th
Republic Bar, Hobart TAS
Saturday March 7th
Ed Castle, Adelaide SA
Sunday March 8th
Stay Gold, Melbourne VIC
Wednesday March 11th
Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle NSW
Friday March 13th
Crowbar, Brisbane QLD
Saturday March 14th
Crowbar, Sydney NSW
Sunday March 15th
La La La’s, Wollongong NSW