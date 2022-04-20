A$AP Rocky has been arrested at LAX this morning for his alleged involvement in shooting that happened November 2021.

A$AP Rocky has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a shooting that happened in November of last year. The rapper was detained at LAX this morning as he flew back in from Barbados, where he was on a vacation with his partner and girlfriend, Rihanna.

As reported by NBC News, the arrest is related to a previously unreported shooting, in which the rapper was allegedly involved.

According to reports, Rocky – real name Rakim Mayers – had been under investigation by the LA Police department in relation to a shooting that happened on November 6th, 2021. The incident took place between Vista Del Mar and Selma Ave.

According to the victim’s testimony, Rocky and two other suspects approached him with a handgun and shot at him three to four times. Police reports speculated that one of the bullets had grazed the victim’s left hand.

Aside from confirmation that Rocky has been taken into custody, his team has made no comments about the incident.

News of A$AP Rocky’s arrest comes amidst his high-profile relationship with singer Rihanna. A few days before the couple were due to fly to Barbados, rumours of their breakup emerged, along with allegations of cheating on Rocky’s end.

Said rumours were, however, proven false, after which fashion writer Louis Pisano – who had first tweeted the rumour – issued a public apology.

This is not the first time A$AP Rocky has been in the news for violence. In 2019, the rapper was arrested and charged with assault causing actual bodily harm in Sweden. The rapper pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation, fined $10,000 USD, and released after a day-and-a-half.

This is a developing story.

