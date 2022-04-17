The influencer who sparked the wildfire rumours that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had split has apologised for their “reckless” behaviour.

Fashion writer Louis Pisano has issued a public apology for kickstarting the rumor that the couple had split after the rapper was “caught cheating” with Rihanna’s friend and Fenty designer, Amina Muaddi.

“Last night I made a dumb decision to tweet some information I had received,” Pisano tweeted.

“I’m not going to talk about sources, blame others for a discussion that was started, etc because at the end of the day I made the decision to draft that tweet, press send and put that out with my name on it.”

The influencer went on to apologise for their actions.

“I’d like to formally apologise to all parties I involved with my actions and for my reckless tweets,” they wrote.

“I have no excuse for it, I’ve been way too wrapped up in Twitter drama and unfortunately leaned into being messy as a brand which is something going forward I am going to move away from.”

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The internet quickly picked up on the rumours when they began last week, following Pisano’s now-deleted tweet, “Rihanna broke up with [ASAP] after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.”

Muaddi – who designed the 2020 Fenty shoe collection – issued a statement on her Instagram Story denying any involvement with Rihanna’s baby daddy.

“I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile,” she posted. “I initially assumed that this fake gossip — fabricated with such malicious intent — would not be taken seriously.”

The designer appeared to refer to Rihanna’s pregnancy to the rapper as she continued, “However in the last 24 hr I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits.

“Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life.”

TMZ today posted photos of the couple very much together in Barbados, saying, “RiRi and A$AP looked chill as her baby bump was on full display.”