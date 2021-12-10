Singer Aaron Carter has insisted he “loves his whole family” despite their ongoing feuds that have often played out in the public eye.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate his 34th birthday, Aaron revealed that becoming a father has made him reconsider his issues with his family – which includes twin sister Angel and Backstreet Boy singer Nick.

“On the night shift daddy duties,” he wrote.

“Thank you so much everyone for all your wishes for my birthday I was born December 7, 1987 today and I love you mom I love you dad I love my whole family regardless of anything that’s happened and every day I want to be a better version of myself Xoxo #fatherhood #newdad (sic).”

He also sent love to his twin sister, writing: “I just wanna say happy birthday to my twin sister despite everything that we’ve been through I still love you after all of that I Hope you have a merry Christmas and I hope your birthday was amazing God bless you xo #Twins let’s let the water flow under the bridge Time heals everything.”

Earlier this month, Carter announced that he and his fiancée Melanie Martin had split just one week after the birth of their son, Prince, though the pair seemed to have made amends as he gushed over the new mum in his most recent post.

“I love you @missmelaniemartin thank you for the best gift of my life no matter what we’ve been through we have pulled through you’re an amazing mother (sic),” he wrote, to which she replied: “Happy birthday daddy.. you’re welcome hunni (sic), I hope we can all enjoy this beautiful day. I love you my handsome.”

It’s a far cry from Carter’s message on December 1st, where he explained to followers that he and Melanie had “decided to go their separate ways” after she apparently remained in contact with Aaron’s estranged family.

“Due to personal reason (sic) Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways.

“There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating (with) my ex-fiancé ruined everything considering she knew what angel tried to do to me in court, thanks angel you ruined my family. God bless,” Carter wrote.

“I’ve never felt more devastated and betrayed and lied to in my entire life this is such a horrible situation considering prince doesn’t deserve any of this and now it’s my job to just be a single father and that’s what’s gonna happen (sic).”

After one concerned follower asked if Carter had been battling addiction, the singer hit back: “I’m not suffering from any addiction problems that is very appalling and rude of you to say I expect an apology.”

